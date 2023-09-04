Gruesome images emerge of Barcelona star Gavi after playing with staples in ear

Barcelona fought their way to a win over Osasuna at El Sadar on Sunday night more than anything else, coming out 2-1 victors over Los Rojillo. Naturally, that meant that Gavi was at the heart of it.

The 19-year-old became the youngest player to reach 100 games with Barcelona with his start, and played all 90 minutes as he battled away in midfield.

Following the match, Gavi stated that it was a game that Barcelona would have lost previously, highlighting the spirit and determination of the side.

None did more so than him. During the first half, he collided with Ruben Garcia as he following the run of the winger, with Garcia’s arm catching Gavi’s ear. It drew blood, but the doctors were able to patch him up.

They did use staples to do so though, leaving Gavi with some rather gory war wounds. No doubt he collects them as mini-trophies.

Next up Gavi is on Spain duty, as La Roja take on Cyprus and Georgia in their European qualifiers.