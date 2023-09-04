David de Gea tipped for renewed Saudi Arabia offer

Spanish international David de Dea is still on the hunt for a new club after 12 years at Manchester United.

The veteran goal keeper opted to end his time in Manchester at the end of June with the Premier League giants ready to end their connection with him over the summer.

De Gea had remained as the No.1 choice under Erik ten Hag, but the Dutch coach was open with his plan to look for a replacement, with Andre Onana arriving as a summer reinforcement.

Despite previous links with a move to back to Spain, de Gea has remained as a free agent, with both the Premier League and La Liga transfer windows closing.

Reports from Marca claim former transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League will be revived in the coming days with de Gea considering a new challenge, if his wage requests are met by a club in the Middle East.