Barcelona star turned down Manchester United move to head to Saudi Arabia

Barcelona were one of the sides to end up benefitting from the serious Saudi Arabian investment into signings, offloading Franck Kessie to the Middle East. He choose that option over a move to the Premier League though.

According to Relevo, Kessie was Manchester United‘s first choice in midfield during the summer, and the Red Devils matched Al Ahli’s €16m offer for Kessie. After rejecting a swap move to Inter in January, which would have seen Al-Nassr’s Marcelo Brozovic head to Barcelona, Kessie turned a move to Old Trafford down, instead preferring a switch to the Middle East.

Matteo Moretto adds that if Kessie had moved, then Sofyan Amrabat would likely not have arrived at Old Trafford either.

No doubt his contract would probably have weighed heavily in the decision, but it is a little surprising that Kessie had an alternative in the next highest-paying league, and preferred the switch to Saudi Arabia.