Barcelona reach agreement with Xavi Hernandez over new deal

Barcelona are to continue with Xavi Hernandez’s hand at the tiller for the rest of the duration of President Joan Laporta’s mandate, at least in writing.

According to Marca, Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez have reached an agreement over a new contract which will keep Xavi in the role until the summer of 2026, before which Laporta will hold elections for the leadership of the club.

🚨 BREAKING: Xavi's renewal has been finalised. His new contract runs until 2026. Today, there's not yet a date for the announcement of the deal. @MCTorresA pic.twitter.com/Hl8rPLYow9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 4, 2023

While there is no date for when it will be signed or announced, terms have been agreed, and the only details that remain to be sorted out are those between Sporting Director Deco and Xavi’s agent.

Previously it had been reported that Xavi was digging his heels in over pay rises for his coaching staff, but the Madrid daily claim that any disagreements were minor. They also note that internally, there was no debate about whether or not he was the man to lead them forward, after returning the La Liga title to Catalonia after a three-year deal.

Xavi has dragged Barcelona from a sorry state to win La Liga last season, grinding their way through on the back of a sturdy defence. That does not mean he has not been questioned though either. Barcelona’s football remains a long way from dominant or entertaining, and their European record continues to disappointment. Now he will have three years, in theory, to try and answer those doubts.

Image via Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images