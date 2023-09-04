Atletico Madrid close sale of star winger to Saudi Arabia

Atletico Madrid have sealed a deal to sell Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco to Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab, who will have Carrasco on a three-year deal.

Carrasco had been heavily linked with an exit at the beginning of the summer with Barcelona the most interested party, but late on in the window, after the Blaugrana had cooled their interest, Al Shabab made a move for him.

Signing on his 30th birthday, Atletico were open to a sale given he was in the final year of his contract too, and was unlikely to renew. Diario AS state that Atletico Madrid will earn €15m from the deal, with Carrasco making 266 appearances across his two spells, which saw him lift a Europa League and league title.

Manager Diego Simeone had revealed that Carrasco had come to him about a move, and asked to leave. It is believed that he will also earn €15m from the deal. Far from souring relations though, Simeone told the press he would go for coffee with Carrasco in Saudi Arabia because he ‘cares about him’.

Los Colchoneros are well covered on the left flank all the same. Rodrigo Riquelme, Samuel Lino and Javi Galan will all compete for his role.