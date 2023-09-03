Yannick Carrasco set to complete Saudi Arabia move

Yannick Carrasco is on the verge of completing a switch from Atletico Madrid to Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab.

Los Rojiblancos have been working on a deal offload Carrasco to the Middle East with the Belgian international expressing a desire to secure a new challenge away from Madrid.

Carrasco has been training with Atletico as talks have progressed, to complete the transfer, but he was omitted from their squad to face Sevilla this weekend.

That clash has subsequently been postponed due to bad weather in the Spanish capital to allow for greater scope to seal Carrasco’s exit.

Diego Simeone is happy to let Carrasco move on, due to his declining first team role, with a move almost wrapped up.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, not called up for Atlético next game — understand he will travel to Saudi on Sunday. 👋🏻🇸🇦 €15m deal sealed with Al Shabab. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2023

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Carrasco is due to travel to Saudi Arabia to sign off the final details in the coming days, with a €15m fee agreed between both clubs.