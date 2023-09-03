Xavi hails Barcelona grit in Osasuna win

Barcelona head coach Xavi praised the resilience of his team as they secured a 2-1 win away at Osasuna in a key La Liga clash.

La Blaugrana now head off into the incoming international break with their unbeaten start to the league campaign unbroken so far in 2023/24.

Xavi’s Barcelona struggled for fluency on the road in Pamplona, with the home side working overtime to block off their progress in front of goal at El Sadar.

However, despite the limited early chances, French international Jules Kounde headed home just before the break to secure a vital breakthrough for visitors.

That advantage was reduced in the closing stages before Robert Lewandowski’s late penalty sealed a crucial three points for Xavi’s charges away from home.

Real Madrid remain as the only side with a 100% winning record in La Liga this season but Xavi was positive in his post match assessment.

“I think we lacked patience, but generated plenty in attack. However, the team worked well, and left everything out on the field”, as per reports from Marca.

“Today we needed to work hard, but we’ve won three points in a difficult setting. I’m happy with the team and satisfied with the victory.”