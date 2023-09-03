(WATCH) Jules Kounde puts Barcelona ahead at Osasuna

Barcelona have edged to a strong 1-0 lead away at Osasuna in a crunch La Liga clash.

La Blaugrana are looking to ensure they head into the incoming international break with their unbeaten start to the league campaign unbroken.

Despite hitting the woodwork early on, Barcelona have struggled for attacking fluency in Pamplona, with the home side working overtime to block their progress in front of goal at El Sadar.

However. despite Osasuna’s best efforts, Barcelona have sealed a breakthrough just before the interval, via straightforward method, with Jules Kounde heading home.

A perfect corner routine allowed the French international to gain a run on the Osasuna defence and head home a key opener for Barcelona.

🎙️ "Little word from Koundé to Gavi… and that little word may just have worked the trick!" The Barcelona defender scores the opener with a brilliant header 👊🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/rx34YJ8Lk3 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 3, 2023

Barcelona will move into third place overnight, if they can secure a win at Osasuna, with only four teams still unbeaten in the first four weeks of the league season in the Spanish top flight.

Images via Getty Images