WATCH: Future Barcelona star Vitor Roque continues excellent form with another goal for Athletico Paranaense

Barcelona were no doubt disappointed that they were unable to bring Vitor Roque to the club during the summer transfer window, but they will be delighted to see that he is still tearing it up in Brazil.

The Catalans agreed a deal to sign Roque from Athletico Paranaense early in the summer, but as part of that agreement, the 18-year-old was to spend the remainder of the year playing in Brazil.

Roque continued his excellent form for Athletico PR on Saturday, scoring the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Atletico MG. The youngster made a fine run in behind the defence, and despite having his initial effort saved, he scored with the rebound.

TÁ EM CHOQUE??? 😳 É GOL DO VITOR ROQUE! 🐯🌪️ O craque empata o jogo para o Athletico contra o Galo: 1×1! 🚨 Athletico x Atlético é AGORA, ao vivo na

TNT, menos para o Paraná. Vem com a gente assistir, porque TODO JOGO IMPORTA: https://t.co/Istg7mWpbm #BrasileirãoNaTNT pic.twitter.com/j25eRluqeQ — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) September 2, 2023

The goal means Roque has scored in each of his last three matches for Athletico PR, and has also netted four in his last five. Barcelona will be licking their lips at the prospect of him heading to Catalonia in the winter.