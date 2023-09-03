Sergio Ramos was prepared to re-join Sevilla this summer on minimum wage contract

Sevilla had a very productive summer transfer window. Several players were signed for the first team, while a number of high earners were moved on, which led to the club making a significant financial saving over the piece.

One of the areas that Sevilla strengthened in was central defence. Loic Bade signed on a permanent basis from Rennes, while Federico Gattoni also came in after being signed during the winter transfer window.

However, Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are both injury-prone, so another option could have been needed, but Sevilla decided against it. This is despite Sergio Ramos offering himself to his former club, as reported by Diario AS.

The 37-year-old, who was released by Paris Saint-Germain in July when his contract ended, reportedly offered himself to Sevilla at any price, so that the club could fit him into their wage bill without any issues.

In the end, Sevilla turned Ramos down, and the veteran defender will now look to continue his career elsewhere. He does have options to choose from, although Los Nervionenses is not one of them.