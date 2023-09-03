Sergio Ramos set to make decision on next club, reunion with former Real Madrid teammate on the cards

Despite having left Paris Saint-Germain over two months ago, following the expiry of his contract at the French champions, Sergio Ramos is still a free agent.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the 37-year-old, who has not been short of interest. However, at this stage, that has all meant nothing, as he is still yet to find a new club.

That could change shortly though. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Al-Ittihad, who signed Karim Benzema this summer among others, are pushing to sign Ramos. The Saudi Arabian side have offered him a two-year deal, which also includes a clause to break the contract.

Al Ittihad proposal to Sergio Ramos: two year deal with break clause included in the contract. 🟡⚫️🇪🇸 #AlIttihad Saudi side waiting for final decision as Ramos has also been approached by Turkish clubs. pic.twitter.com/ZVcHvLD075 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2023

Relevo say that Ramos is expected to make a decision on his future within the next few days. He has also attracted interest from Galatasaray, which would ensure another season of Champions League football for the veteran centre-back.

Wherever Ramos goes, he will surely be an asset to that team, much like he was for many, many years at Real Madrid. All that remains is to see where he ends up.