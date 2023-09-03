Sergio Ramos in talks over sensational return to former club

Having been a free agent for the last two months following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, Sergio Ramos now looks to return to football in the next few days.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, who boast Ramos’ former teammate Karim Benzema among their ranks, have been interested in signing the 37-year-old, likewise Turkish giants Galatasaray. However, neither are currently favourites to sign him.

Instead, it is Sevilla that appear to be in pole position. According to Cope (via Fabrizio Romano), Ramos is in talks with Los Nervionenses, who have offered him a contract to return to the club.

Sergio Ramos also received approaches by Sevilla, as @tjcope reported — after proposals from Turkey during last two weeks. ⚪️🔴🇪🇸 🇸🇦 Al Ittihad are still waiting for his final answer while they prepared previsional medical tests for next week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2023

Ramos came through the youth academy at Sevilla, although he was only in the first team for one year before making the move to Real Madrid. Earlier this summer, he was reported to have offered himself to the Andalusians, who now look to have taken him up on that. A deal could now be expedited.