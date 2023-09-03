Robert Lewandowski’s penalty seals Barcelona fightback Osasuna win

Barcelona have sealed a dramatic 2-1 win away at Osasuna in a vital La Liga clash.
La Blaugrana head off into the incoming international break with their unbeaten start to the league campaign unbroken in 2023/24.
Barcelona struggled for attacking fluency on the road in Pamplona, with the home side working overtime to block their progress in front of goal at El Sadar.
French international Jules Kounde popped up to head home just before the break to secure a vital breakthrough for visitors.
🎙️ "Little word from Koundé to Gavi… and that little word may just have worked the trick!"
However, despite the setback of Chimy Avila’s late equaliser, Barcelona had a late sting in the tail, as Robert Lewandowski converted an immediate penalty.
🎙️ "It is special!"
Winner for Barcelona?! 🔵🔴
Alejandro Catena was dismissed in the closing stages for Osasuna with the home side unable to battle back against Barcelona.
A win in Pamplona means Barcelona move into the September international window with ten points from four games just behind league leaders Real Madrid.
apparently someone is back to paying referees
More likely it’s the typical La Liga inconsistent officiating. Go back and watch the Getafe match, then the Cadiz match where Lewandowski was literally tackled by the neck in the penalty box, with no call.
I know it was a soft penalty today, but Barca haven’t even been getting the obvious ones so it’s nice to see a call go our way for a change. It’s entirely possible that we get jobbed the next time around, you just never know.
Madrid got robbed yesterday, next time they play they may get a call. And on it goes; the referees in La Liga just simply can’t be counted on to call things the same way from one match to the next.