Robert Lewandowski’s penalty seals Barcelona fightback Osasuna win

Barcelona have sealed a dramatic 2-1 win away at Osasuna in a vital La Liga clash.

La Blaugrana head off into the incoming international break with their unbeaten start to the league campaign unbroken in 2023/24.

Barcelona struggled for attacking fluency on the road in Pamplona, with the home side working overtime to block their progress in front of goal at El Sadar.

French international Jules Kounde popped up to head home just before the break to secure a vital breakthrough for visitors.

🎙️ "Little word from Koundé to Gavi… and that little word may just have worked the trick!" The Barcelona defender scores the opener with a brilliant header 👊🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/rx34YJ8Lk3 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 3, 2023

However, despite the setback of Chimy Avila’s late equaliser, Barcelona had a late sting in the tail, as Robert Lewandowski converted an immediate penalty.

🎙️ "It is special!" Chimy Ávila levels against Barcelona with a spectacular strike 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cZkQGEFzCU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 3, 2023

Winner for Barcelona?! 🔵🔴 Robert Lewandowski converts his penalty kick to give his side the lead 🎯 pic.twitter.com/e7zQ7fZP3z — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 3, 2023

Alejandro Catena was dismissed in the closing stages for Osasuna with the home side unable to battle back against Barcelona.

A win in Pamplona means Barcelona move into the September international window with ten points from four games just behind league leaders Real Madrid.

