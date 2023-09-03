Real Madrid furious with numerous refereeing decisions during Getafe victory

Real Madrid continued their 100% record in LaLiga on Saturday, although it was far from straightforward for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. They fell behind early on against Getafe, but Jude Bellingham’s 95th-minute winner secured the three points.

It was a frustrating match for Real Madrid, and they were incensed by a number of decisions made during the match by referee Melero Lopez, as per MD.

Firstly, Real Madrid felt that Getafe goalkeeper David Soria should have been sent off after handling the ball outside of the penalty box, although Lopez is believed to have decided against a dismissal as replays showed the ball hit Soria’s leg first.

Real Madrid were also left frustrated by a couple of penalty decisions. They felt Jude Bellingham, who won a penalty in the first half which was later overturned by VAR, was fouled inside the area, likewise with David Alaba. The Austrian appeared to be fouled off the ball by Damian Suarez, but nothing was given.

Despite these frustrations, Real Madrid will be delighted at having won the match. They remain the only side in LaLiga to have a 100% record, which they will hope to continue after the international break.