Predicted XIs Osasuna-Barcelona: Joao Cancelo set for immediate debut, Joao Felix on the bench

Barcelona are hoping to make it three wins from three on Sunday evening. Xavi Hernandez’s side make the trip to El Sadar to face Osasuna, who were dumped out of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The big news for Barcelona going into this match will be whether either of their new signings will be given the nod by Xavi to start. According to Sport, one will – and that man is Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo, signed from Manchester City for the season, is predicted to line up at right-back, replacing Sergi Roberto. However, Joao Felix is not expected to start, with the Portuguese set to begin his first Barcelona match from the bench.

Aside from Cancelo coming in for Roberto, it is expected to be the same side that defeated Villarreal in a blockbuster match last weekend.

Osasuna will hope to put their European disappointment behind them quickly for this match, and they can certainly cause Barcelona problems. Summer signing Catena has been a regular starter since joining from Rayo Vallecano, but he is predicted to be benched by head coach Jagoba Arrasate, with Unai Garcia coming into the side.

This will be a very tricky match for Barcelona. Osasuna will be fired up, and they will look to take advantage of their shaky defence. However, the Catalans have more than enough quality to secure three points.