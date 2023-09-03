Predicted XIs Atletico Madrid-Sevilla: Diego Simeone identifies replacement for Yannick Carrasco

Atletico Madrid are looking to continue their promising start to the season when they host Sevilla at the Metropolitano on Sunday. Los Colchoneros have won two and drawn one of their opening three fixtures, and will hope to add another three points.

The big question going into Sunday’s match will be who Atletico head coach Diego Simeone chooses to replace Yannick Carrasco with in the starting line-up. The Belgian international is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, with a deal having been agreed earlier this week.

Both Diario AS and Marca expect Rodrigo Riquelme – naturally a winger – to get the nod over both Javi Galan and Samuel Lino. The 23-year-old has impressed Simeone this summer, and he looks to be the beneficiary of Carrasco’s impending departure.

Simeone will also be forced into making one more change. Memphis Depay was injured during Monday’s 7-0 rout of Rayo Vallecano, and he will miss the next few weeks. Alvaro Morata is to replace him against Sevilla.

Sevilla are aiming for their first points of the season against Atletico. It has been a dreadful start to the campaign for Los Nervionenses, and they will hope to take some points into the international break. Two changes are expected from the loss to Girona, with Juanlu Sanchez and Erik Lamela replacing Jesus Navas and Suso.

Atletico Madrid will certainly fancy their chances against an out of form Sevilla side, although the Andalusians should never be counted out, especially under the guidance of head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.