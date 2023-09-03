Manuel Pellegrini doesn’t expect Real Betis to sell defender to Saudi Arabia

Real Betis had a very successful summer transfer window. Sporting Director Ramon Planes concluded several impressive deals, with the likes of Marc Roca, Isco and Ez Abde all joining Los Verdiblancos.

Betis retained most of their important first team players, although they could lose one even despite the transfer window in Europe having come to a close. This is because Al-Ittihad want to sign Luiz Felipe, and the Saudi Arabian market does not close until later this month.

Despite this, Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini does not expect Felipe to be sold, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“I don’t think we will sell Luiz Felipe now as it would be really irresponsible. We can’t sell him now, otherwise we’d just have two centre backs in the squad, so I don’t expect any movement.”

Considering that they are competing in LaLiga and the Europa League this season, Real Betis will want a somewhat bloated squad in order to compete on all fronts. As such, it makes complete sense to retain Felipe’s services.