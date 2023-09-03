Manchester City aim to ward off Real Madrid interest by offering new contract to Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been one of the best players in world football for the last 12 months, and he was instrumental for Manchester City in their treble-winning season in 2022-23.

The 23-year-old only joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but he has already had so much success. Understandably, his performances have so attracted strong interest, most notably from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid wanted to sign Haaland before he went to Man City, but they could well re-ignite their interest next summer, when a release clause reportedly goes live in the Norwegian’s contract.

However, Man City have no intention of losing Haaland, and as per The Sun (via MD), they are preparing to offer him a new contract. It would include a one-year extension, as well as a 50% pay rise.

It remains to be seen whether Haaland goes extend his stay, although he has shown no signs of wanting to leave. Still, Real Madrid will feel that they can tempt him to the Spanish capital next summer.