Lazio missed out to Getafe in Mason Greenwood move

Getafe almost missed out on a transfer deadline day move to sign Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood joined Getafe as part of a season long deal from Premier League giants Manchester United in a shock switch for the 21-year-old.

United recently confirmed their intention to release Greenwood from his contract at the club following an internal investigation.

Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022 after the England international was arrested and later charged on suspicion of attempted rape and assault of a woman.

The deal to bring Greenwood to Spain does not involve a purchase clause for the striker with United paying the majority of his wages.

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has spoken out on the move and defended the club’s position over what has been widely viewed as a controversial decision.

Alongside the growing attention on Getafe’s move for Greenwood, Lazio’s president Claudio Lotito has confirmed they were in talks with him, but lost out to Getafe in the final hours of the window.