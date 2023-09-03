Joao Felix took 50% wage cut to be able to join Barcelona

Barcelona completed their transfer business in fine style earlier this week, having signed Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively. Both players will spend the season in Catalonia.

A move for Felix has gathered pace in the last couple of weeks. The 23-year-old had previously expressed his desire to join Barcelona, but the club were unsure whether a deal could be done, as their financial issues imposed massive restrictions on their ability to do business.’

In the end, it worked out, although Felix himself played a big part in that. According to MD, when signing a new deal at Atletico Madrid shortly before leaving, the Portuguese took a 50% wage cut, which means that Barcelona are paying him less than they originally expected.

This is crucial for Barcelona, who have had issues with their salary cap all summer. Felix’s wage cut meant that they were able to him and Cancelo without issues. It also helped that Atletico chose not to charge a loan fee for him too.