Iconic Barcelona number to remain unoccupied for first time in 27 years

When many people are asked to think of a Barcelona shirt number, the vast majority will stay 10. The digit is iconic at the Catalans, with many top players having worn it throughout the years – most notably, Lionel Messi.

Ansu Fati has worn the number for the last few years, although he won’t do so this season. The 20-year-old joined Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion on loan, so has ceded his iconic shirt number.

Neither of Barcelona’s new signings have opted to take 10 either. Joao Cancelo will wear 2, while Joao Felix has opted for the number 14 jersey. At a number, the 10 will remain unoccupied for the first half of the season.

As per MD, this is the first time that Barcelona have not had a number 10 in their squad since the 1995-96 season, when the standardisation of numbers in LaLiga came into effect.

It remains to be seen what happened with the 10 going forward. Vitor Roque may take it when he arrives at Barcelona in January, or it could be that Fati retains it upon his return from Brighton next summer.