Gavi delighted with Barcelona landmark win

Barcelona star Gavi praised the development of the team as they secured a 2-1 win away at Osasuna.

The 19-year-old midfielder has established himself as a crucial part of Xavi’s team in the last 12 months with the La Roja playmaker taking over his manager’s old number.

Within his meteoric rise for both club and country, he is now an automatic starting pick for both teams, on the back of winning his first La Liga title at Barcelona in 2022/23.

However, the hard fought win away at Osasuna was a crucial milestone for Gavi, as he became the youngest player to make his 100th Barcelona appearance.

The game was his 74th La Liga game with the Catalan giants, at 19 years and 32 days old, and a new benchmark has been created, with Gavi looking to keep on developing in the coming months.

“It’s a dream to reach 100 matches at Barca. I’m so proud.”

🚨 Pablo Gavi: "It's a dream for me to reach 100 matches with Barça. I'm proud of it." pic.twitter.com/ZeMD12NMLp — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2023

“We would have lost this game two years ago, it’s one of the things we’ve improved with this coach.”

Gavi’s comments were echoed by Xavi’s own assessment of the victory in Pamplona with the former Spanish international praising Barcelona’s grit to secure the win.

Images via Getty Images