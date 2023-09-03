Gabri Veiga makes strong start in Saudi Arabia after scoring on debut

Gabri Veiga was almost certain to leave Celta Vigo during the summer transfer window, following an outstanding breakthrough 2022-23 season.

Several Premier League clubs were interested in the 21-year-old, although nothing ever came of that. Napoli appeared to be a very likely destination too, but a move broke down during the final stages of negotiations.

In the end, Veiga did leave, although his destination shocked many. He joined Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, in a move that was met with shock, and plenty of condemnation.

For now, that is behind Veiga, and he made his debut for Al Ahli this weekend, and capped it in fine style. He scored after just six minutes against Al Fateh, although the match did turn into a nightmare, as the home side went on to win 5-1.

Mahrez + Gabri Veiga link up already 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZN1ixKT3UZ — Abdull🇸🇴 (@Abdullkhalif7) September 2, 2023

Celta Vigo will no doubt miss having Veiga in their team this season, although they did pick up their first win of the campaign on Friday against Almeria.