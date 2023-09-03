Details revealed of Mason Greenwood’s Getafe move – luxury €9k-per-week villa, Manchester United paying portion of salary

On Friday, Getafe completed the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. The 21-year-old has not played professional football since January 2022 after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, although the charges were later dropped.

Man Utd recently confirmed their intention to release Greenwood from his contract following an internal investigation, although he has now joined Getafe on a season-long loan, rather than a permanent deal.

Sport have revealed details of Greenwood’s deal with Getafe, which Man Utd are heavily involved in. The Premier League side are paying a significant portion of the Englishman’s wages, and they have also provided him with a translator, who will be on call 24/7.

During his time at Getafe, Greenwood will be housed in a luxury villa near the club’s training ground, which is reportedly worth €9k-per-week.

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has said that he wants to help Greenwood during his time in Madrid, and he recognises that the situation is “delicate”.