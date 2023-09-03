Barcelona youngster set for return after long-term injury, first team involvement on the cards

Last season, Angel Alarcon made his first team debut at Barcelona. The 19-year-old was promoted to the first team back in January to replace Memphis Depay, who left to join LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid.

During that time, he impressed head coach Xavi Hernandez – so much so that Alarcon was not sent out on loan during the summer transfer window. However, he has not been available for the last few months due to a serious muscle injury.

As Toni Juanmarti has reported, Alarcon is on the comeback trail, and he is set to make a return to action. It may well be that he is included in the first team when he is back up to speed, although it is yet known what Xavi’s decision will be.

🚨 Ángel Alarcón is close to returning from injury after working hard all summer to be in a better shape than ever. Xavi has a lot of confidence in him, and all loan offers for him were rejected. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/iQ7c7oUaOu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2023

However, it is more likely that Alarcon plays a big part for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side. He could be the successor for Victor Barbera, who left Barcelona in the summer to join Belgian side Club Brugge.