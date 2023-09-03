Barcelona star unlikely to be banned by LaLiga for scathing referee remarks

The quality of refereeing in LaLiga has been a passionate subject for many years now, and it is one that is unlikely to die down any time soon.

Fans, pundits and even players have remarked on the standard of officiating in recent years, and the latest to wade into that debate was Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. In a recent interview with Polish media, the 35-year-old delivered a scathing assessment.

“The referees are killing the league. In some situations they give too much leeway to defenders. If I make a foul, suddenly there is a different interpretation, and then I receive a yellow card. It’s not normal.”

In the past, players have been banned for LaLiga matches for criticising referees. However, as MD have reported, Lewandowski is unlikely to receive a suspension for his remarks, as his words are not expected to be deemed as “insulting”.

It is not yet known whether LaLiga and the RFEF are investigating the situation, but Barcelona will hope that isn’t the case, as they could certainly do without the Polish international being suspended.