Barcelona hoping to continue impressive El Sadar record against Osasuna

Barcelona make the trip to Pamplona on Sunday to take on Osasuna in their fourth match of the LaLiga season. Having won their last two (vs Cadiz and Villarreal), Xavi Hernandez’s side will hope to make it three on the bounce at El Sadar.

In recent years, Barcelona have had plenty of success at Osasuna’s home stadium. As per MD, the Catalans have not lost there for over 10 years, ever since Pep Guardiola’s side were defeated 3-2 back in 2012.

Since then, Barcelona have avoided defeat at El Sadar. Even last season, when Robert Lewandowski was shown a controversial red card in the final match before the World Cup break. Xavi’s men came from behind to win 2-1 on that occasion, with Pedri and Raphinha scoring.

Barcelona will hope to continue that unbeaten run on Sunday, although Osasuna will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing Europa Conference League exit on Thursday. The Catalans must be prepared for a reaction.