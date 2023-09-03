Barcelona annoyed with conduct of Manchester City during summer transfer window

It’s safe to say that Barcelona and Manchester City are stick of the sight of each other at this moment in time. The two European giants entered into negotiations on numerous occasions during the summer, and by the sounds of it, they were not always amicable.

The summer started by Barcelona agreeing a pre-contract with Man City’s then-captain Ilkay Gundogan, who became the Catalan club’s first signing of the transfer window. The clubs also spoke regarding Joao Cancelo, who ended up joining on loan, and also Bernardo Silva.

Despite signing two players from Man City during the summer, Barcelona are said to be very annoyed with the European champions, as reported by MD. Specifically, they feel that the attitude of the English side during negotiations was poor.

Relations were already sour between the two clubs following Barcelona’s pursuit of Cancelo in January. The Spanish champions allege that Man City deliberately stopped the Portuguese from joining, despite the player’s wishes. However, City have profusely denied this.

Also, Barcelona believe that Man City tried to poach some of their best young players, including Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsi. However, if they did try to do so, their efforts were in vain.

Barcelona and Man City are linked in many ways, most notably by Pep Guardiola, who is a legend at both clubs having led them to incredible success during his stints as head coach. However, they do not appear to be the best of friends at this stage.