Atletico Madrid’s match against Sevilla postponed by LaLiga due to torrential rainfall in Madrid

There will only be nine LaLiga fixtures this weekend, as it has been confirmed that Sunday evening’s match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla at the Metropolitano has been postponed.

LaLiga have confirmed that the decision has been taken following discussions with both Atletico and Sevilla, as well as the RFEF and CSD. Madrid City Council’s recommendations were also taken into account.

🚨 LALIGA ha decidido el aplazamiento del #AtletiSevillaFC ante la alerta roja de AEMET, las recomendaciones del Ayto. Madrid y tras mantener conversaciones durante la mañana con RFEF, CSD y ambos clubes. La nueva fecha/horario se anunciará próximamentehttps://t.co/YX6vVSGWgO pic.twitter.com/o9L27fS0qW — LALIGA Corporativo (@LaLigaCorp) September 3, 2023

🚨 Aplazado el Atlético de Madrid-Sevilla tras los avisos de alerta roja por fuertes lluvias ➡️ La nueva fecha y horario del partido serán comunicados a la mayor brevedad posible. 🔗 https://t.co/AIY6qlFeRC pic.twitter.com/o85EUipaJu — RFEF (@rfef) September 3, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, the AEMET issued a red alert for rain in the Madrid area, with the Metropolitano being in one of the affected areas. With a few hours to go until the match was scheduled to kick off, the decision has been taken for it to not go ahead.

A date for the fixture will be released in due course. There’s little doubt that Sevilla will be more pleased at the game being called off, as they have lost their first three matches of the season. Atletico Madrid would have been going for their third win out of four.