Atletico Madrid-Sevilla in danger of being postponed as red alert activated in Madrid

On Sunday, Atletico Madrid will be going for their third victory in four matches at the start of the season. They host struggling Sevilla at the Metropolitano – the Andalusians are yet to score a single point, the only club in LaLiga to be in that boat.

Speaking of boats, there is a strong chance that they will need one at the Metropolitano, with Marca reporting that significant rainfall is expected in Madrid on Sunday and Monday. The weather is projected to be so bad that the State Meteorological Agency has activated a red alert in the Spanish capital, between 12pm and 6pm CEST.

Avisados ayuntamientos y organismos del nivel rojo por precipitaciones decretado por @AEMET_Madrid. Hay que evitar desplazamientos innecesarios porque las lluvias pueden ser de hasta 120 l/m2. #ASEM112 pic.twitter.com/8BMUhqDcAC — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) September 3, 2023

Atletico-Sevilla kicks off at 6.30pm CEST, but there is a high chance that the Metropolitano pitch is completely flooded by the time kick-off comes around. As such, a postponement is a real possibility, should be projected weather indeed come. Thankfully at this stage, the match is on.

Both teams will hope that the match can go ahead on Sunday evening, although Atletico Madrid will surely want that to be the case more than Sevilla.