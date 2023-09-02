Xavi confident Joao Felix is a ‘100% fit’ at Barcelona

Xavi is confident Barcelona have secured a perfect deadline day loan move in Joao Felix.

La Blaugrana wrapped up a dramatic final few hours of the transfer window on August 31 to complete a double loan swoop for Felix and his Portugal international teammate Joao Cancelo.

Both players have arrived in Catalonia following weeks of links with a switch to the club but the evolving financial situation made deals difficult.

However, a series of player sales and loans freed up the required funds to bring in both players, minus any purchase clause in the loan agreements.

Despite some concern over Felix’s ability to perform of consistently at the highest level, Xavi is believes Barcelona is the ideal setting for the former Benfica winger.

“Felix fits us 100%. We have always liked him, not just the president. He’s fast, scores goals, he can play as a No.9, on the left, right and inside”, as per reports from Marca.

Felix and Cancelo have both been included in the Barcelona squad for their weekend trip to Osasuna and the pair could make a club debut in Pamplona.