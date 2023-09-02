WATCH: Real Madrid equalise just after half time as Joselu Mato scores first goal for the club

It was a very disappointing first half for Real Madrid. They trailed at the interval courtesy of a goal from former player Borja Mayoral, but fortunately for the hosts, they are now back on level terms against Getafe.

David Soria had denied Real Madrid on a couple of occasions, notably from Luka Modric and Joselu Mato, but the latter has now equalised, much to the delight of the home supporters. The ball broke to the Spanish international inside the box, and he made no mistake from six yards out.

It is an incredible moment for Joselu, who returned to Real Madrid earlier this summer having left 11 years prior. Carlo Ancelotti will hope that the goal now wakes up his side, as they go in search of the goal that would put them in front.

If Real Madrid can find a lead and hold on, they would continue their 100% record in LaLiga.