WATCH: Getafe take shock lead against Real Madrid courtesy of former Los Blancos star Borja Mayoral

Real Madrid are hoping to take it four wins from four on Saturday afternoon as they take on Getafe, but unfortunately for Los Blancos, they have fallen behind early on.

The match is Real Madrid’s first home match of the season, as they were forced to play their first three fixtures away from home as final renovations were made to the Santiago Bernabeu, but it is not yet home comforts for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Borja Mayoral has given Getafe the lead after 11 minutes. Fran Garcia’s poor pass allowed the forward to nip in, he took the ball around Kepa Arrizabalaga and finished into the empty net.

It is a nightmare start for Real Madrid, who would have fancied their chances of continuing their 100% record in this match. They may well do so, but Jose Bordalas’ side will make it so difficult now, as they tend to do for their opponents.