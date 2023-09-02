Villarreal defender to be handed two-match ban for headbutting Cadiz player during defeat

Villarreal’s disappointing start to the season continued on Friday. They lost their three match out of four so far as they were defeated 3-1 by Cadiz.

It had started brightly for Quique Setien’s side, as Alexander Sorloth pounced on a defensive error to given them the lead. However, Chris Ramos equalised for Cadiz soon after. Things then swung firmly in the Andalusian side’s favour, as Alfonso Pedraza was sent off for Villarreal.

The 27-year-old appeared to headbutt Cadiz’s Ivan Alejo, and he was immediately dismissed by the referee. The incident caused a melee, for which Alejo also saw a card, albeit only a yellow one.

Sent off for a headbutt 😱 Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza is shown a red card for violent conduct 🟥 pic.twitter.com/KwFVkQPwVO — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 1, 2023

It was a moment of madness from Pedraza, who appeared to be furious as he walked down the tunnel. As MD have reported, he is set to miss Villarreal’s next two matches due to suspension, meaning he is unavailable for matches against Almeria and Rayo Vallecano.