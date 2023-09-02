Sevilla made €20m in savings during summer transfer window – Victor Orta

Sevilla had a very busy summer transfer window, signing several first team players while also moving on numerous others, although only Yassine Bounou among those that departed could have been considered a starter.

Despite this, Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta has revealed that Marca that the club made significant savings during the transfer window.

“The aim was to reduce costs and raise the quality of the squad. Only one player that left could be considered a starter. With the arrivals, we have reinforced the squad. We have reduced costs by €20m.”

This is very positive for Sevilla, who entered the summer with worrying financial issues, although these have now been eased as a result. Orta also revealed that the club could have generated even more funds, but they chose to retain several quality players rather than cashing in.

“We received proposals from top teams above €10m for up to four players, which we rejected. Not selling for the sake of selling is also buying.”

Sevilla will hope that the additions they have made will help them improve their very disappointing start to the season. Of the 20 teams in LaLiga, they are the only one yet to score a point in the opening three matches.