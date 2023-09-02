Sevilla complete late signing of former Real Madrid striker, French midfielder also joins

It turned out to be a very busy final day of the summer transfer window for Sevilla, who signed and moved on multiple players before the deadline.

Earlier in the day, they announced a mutual contract termination with Papu Gomez. The 35-year-old was not in head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar’s plans, and the moves allowed the club to get his significant wages off the books.

🤝 Acuerdo para la rescisión del contrato del Papu Gómez. ¡Gracias, Papu! — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 1, 2023

They also terminated the contracts of wingers Ousmane Idrissi and Jesus Corona, with both players against being unfancied by Mendilibar.

Sevilla did end up making two signings. Boubakary Soumare arrived on a season-long loan deal for Leicester City, while they also signed ex-Real Madrid striker, who had been a free agent after leaving Los Blancos earlier in the summer.

🤝 Acuerdo con el @LCFC para la llegada de Boubakary Soumaré. 🇫🇷 ¡Bienvenido a Sevilla! #WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 1, 2023

🤝 Principio de acuerdo con @marianodiaz7, a expensas de las pruebas médicas. #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 1, 2023

Mariano will bring added depth to the Sevilla frontline. Interestingly, he has not been brought in as a replacement for Rafa Mir, who has looked destined to leave Los Nervionenses before the deadline. However, he has ended up staying.