Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Getafe: Carlo Ancelotti identifies replacement for Vinicius Junior

Having played their first three matches of the season away from home, Real Madrid return to the newly-renovated Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. They will look to continue their 100% record when they host Getafe, with kick-off at 4.15pm CEST.

Carlo Ancelotti’s injury issues have continued in the last week or so. Vinicius Junior suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend’s victory over Celta Vigo, and he will miss the next few weeks as a result.

Despite this, Ancelotti confirmed that he will stick with the 4-3-1-2 system that Real Madrid have played in their opening fixtures, and Diario AS have predicted that Joselu Mato will replace the stricken Vinicius in the line-up. Aside from that, it should the be the same side that started against Celta.

Jose Bordalas’ Getafe will surely play in their distinctive style for the match, and they will hope to frustrate Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. It’s not yet clear whether they will have new signing Mason Greenwood available for the match.

Getafe are sure to make things difficult for Real Madrid, much like they did when hosting Barcelona on the opening weekend of this season. Ancelotti and his players will have to be wary, and not play into the hands of their city rivals.