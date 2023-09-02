Late, late Jude Bellingham winner helps Real Madrid see off Getafe at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have continued their 100% record at the start of the season, although they had to wait until the 95th minute to secure victory over Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti made two changes from the team that defeated Celta Vigo last weekend. Luka Modric replaced Federico Valverde, while Joselu Mato came in for Vinicius Junior, who will miss the next few weeks due to injury.

Getafe made a dream start against their city rivals. Borja Mayoral intercepted a poor pass from Fran Garcia, he rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga and scored into the empty net against his former side.

Real Madrid thought they had a penalty soon after as Carles Alena was adjudged to have fouled Jude Bellingham. However, a VAR check saw the decision overturned, and Getafe saw out the remainder of the half.

Unfortunately for them, they conceded less than two minutes into the second half. The ball fell to Joselu six yards out, and he finished beyond David Soria to make it 1-1. In the process, he scored his goal for Real Madrid in his second spell at the club.

All hope had looked lost for Real Madrid, but Jude Bellingham scored in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the second half to win the game for the hosts. It means that they keep up their impressive 100% record, and the Englishman continues his remarkable form of scoring in every match so far.