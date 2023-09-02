La Liga Round Up: Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo seal timely first wins of 2023/24

Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo have finally secured their first La Liga wins of the 2023/24 season.

Both sides faced the prospect of heading off into the international break without a league victory to their name in 2023/24, but their respective poor runs were ended in eye-catching style this weekend.

La Real had drawn all three of their opening games, but they showed an early ruthless edge at home to Granada, to kick off Saturday’s league action.

Takefusa Kubo’s first half brace set the tone for the home team in San Sebastian, before Martin Zubimendi and Ander Barrenetxea put the tie beyond doubt late on in a 5-3 win.

Second for Takefusa Kubo ✌️ Real Sociedad go ahead as the Japanese's deflected effort finds the net 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JALJr8AgTe — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 2, 2023

Celta’s 3-2 win on the road away at Almeria required some late grit from the Galicians as Williot Swedberg’s netted his first goal for the club to snatch victory in the dying minutes via a towering header.

Is that the winner?! Williot Swedberg gets his very first LALIGA goal with a fine header 👏🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/yL9aHxKghG — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 1, 2023

Cadiz maintained their strong start to the campaign with a 3-1 victory at home to 10 man Villarreal as Alfonso Pedraza was dismissed for the visitors after just 22 minutes.

Alfonso Pedraza was sent off for Villarreal during their 3-1 defeat to Cadiz yesterday. It was a moment of madness from the 27-year-old.pic.twitter.com/iyMQMWkdqo — Football España (@footballespana_) September 2, 2023

That allowed Cadiz to ease away to a routine victory via two goals from new loan signing Darwin Machis.

Alaves picked up successive home wins as an early own goal from Cenk Özkacar sealed all three points for the Basque side as Kike Garcia incredibly missed two penalties in the opening ten minutes against Valencia.

Real Betis also sealed a timely return to winning ways in league action thanks to a routine 1-0 victory away at Rayo Vallecano in a result that now moves them up to sixth place in the La Liga table overnight.

The Andalucians created the better chances either side of the break in Vallecas, with efforts against the woodwork, before Willian Jose stepped up to curl home a brilliant free kick to secure three points for Los Verdiblancos.

Oh, wow! 🤯 Willian José scores a free-kick to give Real Betis the lead 👏🌴 pic.twitter.com/kXxP39l1RQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 2, 2023

