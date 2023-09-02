Jose Bordalas offers update on ‘delicate’ Mason Greenwood move

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has spoken on the club’s decision to make a transfer deadline day move for Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood has joined Getafe on a season long deal from the Premier League side following late contract talks with United and the 21-year-old.

United recently confirmed their intention to release Greenwood from his contract at Old Trafford following an internal club investigation.

Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022 after the England international was arrested and later charged on suspicion of attempted rape and assault of a woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service opted to drop the charges against Greenwood in February and player release could involve a financial settlement being paid out, with his contract running until 2025.

Greenwood was not named in the squad, for Getafe’s 2-1 La Liga defeat to Real Madrid, and Bordalas has offered an update on the call to bring him to Madrid.

“It’s a very delicate situation to trivialise that issue. Everyone knows what happened and appropriate measures were taken”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Everyone knows how it ended, with a non conviction. He’s a footballer of a very high level and arrives at Getafe with enormous enthusiasm. For our part, we will look to help him.”