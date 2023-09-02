Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo named in Barcelona squad to face Osasuna

Xavi has included deadline day signings Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo in his Barcelona squad to face Osasuna tomorrow.

La Blaugrana were forced to wait until the final hours of the summer transfer window to complete a double loan deal for Felix and his Portugal international teammate Cancelo.

The double moves end weeks of links between Barcelona and the pair with both players wanting to leave their parent clubs for the 2023/24 season.

Xavi has already praised the expected impact Felix will have on his team with Cancelo adding experience and versatility to his defending La Liga champions.

With both players registered in time to be included for the trip to Pamplona, Xavi has named them in his travelling panel, for the final league match before the international break.

Cancelo is the more likely to start against Osasuna, with Xavi looking to tweak his defence, but Felix could feature off the bench at El Sadar.