Gavi set for record breaking 100th Barcelona appearance

Barcelona star Gavi will rack up another club record against Osasuna this weekend.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a key part of Xavi’s team across the last 12 months with the La Roja star now taking over his manager’s old number.

As part of his meteoric rise for club and country, he is now an automatic pick for both teams, on the back of winning a first La Liga title in 2022/23.

However, this weekend’s trip to Osasuna will hold special significance for the teenager, as he prepares to make his 100th Barcelona appearance.

The clash will be his 74th La Liga game as he looks set to become the youngest Barcelona player to play 100 senior appearances with the Catalan giants, at 19 years and 32 days old.

The previous record holder is former La Masia graduate Bojan Krkic, at 19 years and 84 days old, with Gavi in line for his 22nd Spain cap next week.