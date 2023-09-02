Fabrizio Romano puts Barcelona and Real Madrid stars in his Top 5 signings of the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window slammed shut on Friday night, bringing three months of drama and speculation to an end. LaLiga clubs had their fair share of activity, with Real Madrid and Barcelona among those to do some big deals.

Fabrizio Romano covered the entire transfer window, and broke some major transfers. Speaking to CaughtOffside, he identified his top five deals, and two of those were signed by Spanish clubs, one each for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. I think he’s an incredible addition for Real Madrid, a fantastic player. They paid big money, but he’s a player for the present and future, and his impact on La Liga has been insane.

“I also wanted to mention a women’s football transfer because it’s about Ona Batlle joining Barcelona from Manchester United. She was the best right-back in England and one of the most essential players in the Man Utd team.”

Bellingham has certainly had a remarkable start to his Real Madrid career, and Madridistas will hope that continues. Batlle makes the best team in Europe even stronger, so there’s no surprise that Romano has picked both.