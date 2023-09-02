Carlo Ancelotti hails Luka Modric and Toni Kroos excellence

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated his confidence in experienced pair Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this season.

The duo eventually opted to continue their pattern of signing one year contract extensions in Madrid ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kroos indicated his intention to play on in Madrid, if he felt his playing level remained high, with Modric persuaded to turn down a transfer move to Saudi Arabia, to remain in Spain.

However, their game time has been reduced in the opening four league games of the season, with just one start each, alongside selected substitute cameos.

Ancelotti brought Kroos on a as half time substitute in this weekend’s 2-1 home win over Getafe with starting Modric replaced after 77 minutes.

As the campaign ramps up, with the inclusion of Champions League games, they are expected to feature more, and Ancelotti has no concerns over their evergreen abilities in midfield.

“They are still the best, who do I compare them with? For me, they are the best, period. They will continue to be very important, for positive results, but also so this young team can progress fairly“, as per reports from Diario AS.