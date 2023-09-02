Carlo Ancelotti hints at Jude Bellingham Real Madrid goal target

Carlo Ancelotti is confident Jude Bellingham can continue his sensational goal scoring start at Real Madrid.

Bellingham has enjoyed a superb start to life in Spanish football since making a summer move from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The England international has netted five La Liga goals in his first four games of the campaign as part of a definitive role in Los Blancos’ 100% winning record so far in 2023/24.

His 95th minute goal at home to Getafe sealed another three league points for Ancelotti’s side just as they looked to be slipping to a draw on their return to the revamped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham’s start has dismissed any lingering concerns over a possible settling in period for the 20-year-old and Ancelotti believes he will keep on scoring goals.

“He can reach 15 goals without a problem. He moves very well and that’s why he scores so many goals. He’s a player who learns very quickly, we don’t have to tell him things too many times”, as per quotes from Marca.

Bellingham will join up with the England squad in the coming days ahead of their crucial Euro 2024 qualifier away against Ukraine.

Images via Getty Images