Barcelona will not pay any money to Atletico Madrid as part of Joao Felix deal

On Friday, Barcelona sealed a double swoop for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. The two Portuguese stars have joined on loan for the 2023-24 season, although there is no option to make these deals permanent.

Barcelona could not afford to insert any clauses due to Financial Fair Play concerns, and it was these issues that caused delays in the operations. However, thankfully for them, they were able to get the deals over the line.

In the case of the Felix deal, Barcelona will be even more delighted as it has been revealed by multiple sources that they will not pay a loan fee to Atletico Madrid. This is because previous reports that Los Colchoneros were asking for a whopping €8m to allow the 23-year-old to head to Catalonia.

Barcelona will pay a substantial percentage of Felix’s salary while he is at the club, although the exact amount has yet to be disclosed. Still, it looks like being a favourable financial deal for the Catalans.