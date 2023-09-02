Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski slams LaLiga officiating – “Referees are killing the league”

LaLiga has often come under fire for the standard of officiating in the league. Many people believe that the referees are not up to standard, and players sometimes fall into this category too.

Last season, Jose Gaya and Sergio Canales were both banned for four matches after criticising referees after matches, with the now-retired Antonio Mateu Lahoz feeling the wrath of the latter.

Robert Lewandowski, who moved from the Bundesliga to LaLiga last summer when he joined Barcelona, has given his views on the standard of officiating in Spanish football to Meczyki.pl and Eleven Sports, and it’s safe to say that he hasn’t held back. He also commented on the current state of the league as a whole.

“LaLiga is not attractive and attacking enough. Referees are killing the league.”

There will no doubt be plenty of people that agree with Lewandowski, although there is a certain character than LaLiga has from the differing styles of play that the league has. As for the refereeing situation, that debate will rumble on for some time.