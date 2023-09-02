Barcelona have €20m buyback option for 21-year-old Real Betis winger

Barcelona had a very busy final day of the summer transfer window. As well as signing Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively, they also moved numerous first team players on.

Clement Lenglet, Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia all left on loan, joining Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Girona respectively, with the only player to leave on a permanent basis being Ez Abde.

The 21-year-old, who was keen to leave after falling out of favour under head coach Xavi Hernandez, has joined Real Betis for a reported fee of €7.5m. He has penned a five-year deal at the Andalusian club.

As part of the deal, Barcelona will retain a 50% sell-on, while Adria Albets has reported that they will also have a buyback clause, which is set at €20m.

The Abde deal has outraged many Barcelona supporters, who felt that the Moroccan international could be a valuable player for the Catalans. He may well be in the future, although they will have to pay a significant fee in order to bring back.