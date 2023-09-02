Barcelona disappointed with board member over response to Luis Rubiales-Jenni Hermoso controversy

Barcelona, like many clubs across Spain, have strongly condemned the actions of suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales, who was pictured kissing La Roja star Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent after last month’s World Cup victory.

The incident has outraged many across Spain and wider Europe, and one of those was Elena Fort, Barcelona’s Institutional Vice-President. She posted a string of tweets scathing Rubiales and ranting on the subject as a whole.

Tant de bo que el triomf de la Selecció Espanyola al Mundial signifiqui que els/les que ara surten arreu parlant i celebrant el futbol femení omplin els estadis cada cap de setmana, exigeixin condicions de professionalitat i canviin actituds masclistes. — Elena Fort 💜 💙❤️ (@Fortelena) August 21, 2023

Personalment, són uns moments i dies difícils.

Sovint, en els actes propis i els no propis calen reflexions, decisions i temps que van és enllà d’allò que ens sembla evident i obvi. — Elena Fort 💜 💙❤️ (@Fortelena) August 25, 2023

However, as Sport have reported, Barcelona are said to be disappointed with Fort for giving her personal opinion on the matter. They also feel that her views do not align with the club’s official response to the matter, which came via a statement.

Barcelona were criticised by many for not calling for Rubiales’ resignation, whereas other Spanish did so. It is certainly a tough subject, and this situation certainly gives an understanding as to why.