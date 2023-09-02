Barcelona confirm world class youngster has signed new contract, takes new squad number

Barcelona have announced their squad for Sunday’s match against Osasuna at El Sadar. Xavi Hernandez has named a very strong squad, despite the likes of Ronald Araujo and Pedri being unavailable due to injury.
As expected, new signings Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo are available, and they have been included. Inigo Martinez is also in for the first time this season, as he has recovered from a foot injury and also been registered with LaLiga.
🚨 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓 🚨 pic.twitter.com/utiowJcKa9
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2023
Barcelona’s squad announcement also confirms that Alejandro Balde has signed a new contract, which has been registered with LaLiga. The 19-year-old, regarded as one of the best youngsters in world football, has also taken the number three, which had previously been vacant.
It is excellent news for Barcelona, as Balde will be a crucial player for the Catalans for many years to come. In the short term, he will continue being first-choice left-back, and should start against Osasuna.
Great to see big Martinez fit and in the squad 💪not so great to not see mikayil faye anywhere near the squad i mean what is going on with him ? is he injured ? i thought for sure he would at the very least be in the squad to replace eric garcia ? on a side note great to know that both Joaos are there,registered and ready to use.
we are rady to wine our tomorrow mach and we are sporting our coach xavi to be very try a gain why becouse we need to win any cups we have registred