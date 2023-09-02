Barcelona confirm world class youngster has signed new contract, takes new squad number

Barcelona have announced their squad for Sunday’s match against Osasuna at El Sadar. Xavi Hernandez has named a very strong squad, despite the likes of Ronald Araujo and Pedri being unavailable due to injury.

As expected, new signings Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo are available, and they have been included. Inigo Martinez is also in for the first time this season, as he has recovered from a foot injury and also been registered with LaLiga.

Barcelona’s squad announcement also confirms that Alejandro Balde has signed a new contract, which has been registered with LaLiga. The 19-year-old, regarded as one of the best youngsters in world football, has also taken the number three, which had previously been vacant.

It is excellent news for Barcelona, as Balde will be a crucial player for the Catalans for many years to come. In the short term, he will continue being first-choice left-back, and should start against Osasuna.